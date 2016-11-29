Grey Cloak Tech Announces Software Application that will Boost Sales of America's Malls

Application Will Result in Shoppers Going to Retailers to Pick up Items Rather than Order Online

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- (OTC PINK: GRCK) is proud to announce that the Company, via now has a solution to help America's dying malls and other retailers. According to real-estate research firm Cushman and Wakefield, mall traffic decreased 50 percent between 2010 and 2013. A new report that is expected soon, is likely to indicate further and substantial declines in mall foot traffic. The boom in ecommerce has been attributed to the closing of many malls as well as the loss of many large retailers from malls that are still open.

Brad Holden, Partner at TomorrowVentures and an early investor in ShareRails, commented, "TomorrowVentures strongly believes that ShareRails' software provides a lifeline to brick and mortar retailers by allowing them to leverage ShareRails' technology to drive increased foot traffic and, ultimately, sales. ShareRails' experienced team understands and addresses the pain points facing retailers and malls and provides them with an omnichannel solution."

TomorrowVentures was founded by Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google.

92 percent of all purchases are still made in-store despite the inroads that ecommerce has made. Most purchases begin with online searches. ShareRails O2O Omnichannel platform, has a comprehensive solution to connect those online searches to local retailers in malls and elsewhere. ShareRails has successfully implemented O2O (Online-To-Offline) solutions for brick-and-mortar stores and mall operators across the U.S., facilitating over 10 Million product searches per month over 80,000 locations.

A retailer simply needs to provide a spreadsheet of product information to automatically make their store's product inventory searchable and discoverable online to interested shoppers. Early adopters will benefit from higher exposure in shoppers' browsing and search result matches. As more and more purchase decisions start on the web, research shows that extending a mall's product discovery and shopping selection online will drive foot traffic and in-store sales. Shoppers will be able to make online purchases at local mall and other retailer stores then be able to go to the store and pick their items up.

This satisfies the need for instant gratification from shoppers as well as eliminating shipping concerns with regard to cost and timing. The consumer also avoids the hassles associated with return and exchanges of items purchased from an online retailer.

William Bossung, Director and CoFounder of Grey Cloak stated, "In the last 6 months both Facebook and Google launched add products specifically for local retailers. We are certain that 90% of retailers will need ShareRails to help set-up a dynamic product catalogue required to use Facebook and Google's most effective add products. Our goal over the next 12 months is to onboard as many offline local retailers onto our platform as possible."

Grey Cloak Tech and ShareRails announced the signing of a binding Letter of Intent on September 15th, 2016. The Letter of Intent details the acquisition of ShareRails by Grey Cloak Tech, including obligations and conditions as required by Regulation S-X of the Securities Exchange Act.

In addition to the e-commerce tools spearheaded by ShareRails, Grey Cloak offers industry-leading click-fraud detection software. Click fraud, or bot fraud, is projected to cost unsuspecting advertisers approximately .

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Grey Cloak Tech Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Grey Cloak Tech Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

For more information on Grey Cloak, visit . For more information on ShareRails, visit .

For media inquiries:



Tina Mulqueen

PressRelease by

Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 21:15

Language: English

News-ID 509789

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease