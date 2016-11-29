Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for October 2016

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued the company's Monthly Volume Summary for October 2016.

The summary, available on the company's website at , provides information on Freddie Mac's mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

