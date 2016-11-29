Pacific Safety Products Inc. Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2017

(firmenpresse) - ARNPRIOR, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Pacific Safety Products Inc. ("PSP" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PSP), a leading North American manufacturer of advanced armour and personal protection solutions, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2016. Copies of PSP's interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 are available on PSP's SEDAR profile at .

PSP would like to remind investors that an annual and special meeting of shareholders of PSP (the "PSP Meeting") is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 19, 2016 to, among other things, consider and vote upon the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Med-Eng Holdings ULC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Safariland, LLC, as previously announced on November 10, 2016. Subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including shareholder and all required regulatory and court approvals, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed as soon as practicable following the PSP Meeting. In connection with the PSP Meeting, a management information circular of PSP providing details of the Arrangement has been mailed to shareholders and is available on PSP's SEDAR profile at .

About PSP: The mission statement of PSP is ... "we bring everyday heroes home safely"®. PSP is an established industry leader in the production, distribution and sale of high-performance and high-quality safety products for the defence and security market. These products include body armour to protect against ballistic, stab and fragmentation threats, ballistic blankets to reduce blast effects, tactical clothing, and protective products against chemical and biological hazards. PSP is the largest body armour manufacturer in Canada, directly supplying the Canadian Department of National Defence, Federal Government Agencies and major Canadian law enforcement organizations. The Company, through its U.S. subsidiary GH Armor Systems Inc., provides body armour products under the GH Armor Systems® brand to U.S. based law enforcement and private security firms. The Company also produces tactical clothing. PSP is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, Canada and publicly trades under the symbol PSP on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated or assumed events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release, including when the Company expects to commence delivery under the above noted contracts, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

