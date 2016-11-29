Optymyze Expands APAC Presence, Adds Sales Leadership in Australia

Company Appoints Rohit Choksi as Sales Director, APAC to Drive Growth across the Region

(firmenpresse) - CHESTER, PA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced its strategic focus on the APAC region, adding dedicated Sales and Product resources in Sydney, Australia. As a result, Optymyze can provide enhanced support to clients across APAC and deliver its advanced sales performance management and sales operations solutions to new markets.

"Optymyze is committed to introducing new innovations in how businesses align their sales goals and compensation, execute sales strategies and gain visibility into sales performance. This mission has resulted in enormous growth as more companies adopt our solutions to drive sales success, especially in APAC," said Tom Urie, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Optymyze. "Recognizing the need to provide hands-on, local support, our presence in Australia will enable us to work more closely with our clients in the region, helping them get maximum benefit from our solutions and achieve superior sales outcomes."

The APAC region presents high growth opportunities for companies like Optymyze that offer specialized services and technology. According to , a third of CEOs in the region see demand for technology design and integration growing to a great extent in the next three to five years. With its expanded presence in APAC, Optymyze is well prepared to address this trend and provide local companies with the service and support to continually improve their sales operations.

To further drive success in the region, Optymyze appointed as sales director, APAC, responsible for leading sales efforts. In this role, Choksi leverages more than two decades of experience in direct and indirect channel sales for IT software, infrastructure, and professional and management services, selling complex enterprise technologies to a wide range of industry verticals. In addition, he has built large, successful sales teams, while being instrumental in developing three global organizations in APAC, generating multi-million dollar revenues.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Rohit has demonstrated a keen ability to recognize new opportunities in nascent markets and produce successful results," said Urie. "His proven sales expertise and familiarity with the APAC region make him a crucial asset as we continue to build our presence in Australia. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Optymyze team and confident in his ability to steer our continued success."

"Optymyze has a tremendous opportunity in front of it, as more businesses in APAC seek the technology and expertise to elevate their sales operations and enhance the performance of their sales teams," said Choksi. "I am delighted to join the company at this exciting time and eager to introduce our solutions to new audiences throughout the region."

For more information about Optymyze operations in Australia, please contact: .

Optymyze helps companies improve sales force and sales operations performance with its award-winning enterprise technology platform and business process management services. Optymyze helps companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; drive greater sales results, faster; and gain visibility into sales performance. With Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, clients turn sales operations into a strategic business advantage through agility, innovation and continuous improvement.

