2nd Watch Earns AWS Financial Services Competency

The AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Partner earns its 8th AWS distinction, focused on migrating and securing highly regulated applications for financial services organizations

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , a managed public cloud provider for enterprises, has earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency. The AWS Partner Network (APN) Competency program highlights companies that have demonstrated technical proficiency, leadership and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. 2nd Watch has previously earned AWS competencies in Migration, DevOps, Big Data, Marketing and Commerce, Life Sciences and SharePoint and is also recognized as an AWS Managed Service Partner.

The AWS Financial Services Competency requires companies to demonstrate financial services industry expertise, readily implemented solutions that align with AWS architectural best practices, and have staff with AWS-certifications. 2nd Watch helps major global financial and banking institutions migrate to the cloud while meeting rigid compliance and security requirements. Its clients also reduce costs and can more rapidly respond to industry reporting requirements with 2nd Watch's batch computing, HPC and big data. The cloud services provider has experience developing solutions compliant with Sarbanes Oxley, PII and PCI, along with detailed security requirements such as SOC2, multi-factor authentication, virtual private cloud (VPC), intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning and log management.

The 2nd Watch team helped life reinsurance provider, SCOR, migrate its underwriting system to the AWS Cloud, including handling design, test and ongoing management and support. SCOR determined that its need for attaining SOC2 compliance for the application would be cost prohibitive if handled internally. Therefore, to meet those requirements. The project incorporated Amazon WorkSpaces, the AWS hosted desktop service that provides the application isolation required to meet SOC 2 compliance, as well as managed cloud security services from Alert Logic, a 2nd Watch partner.

"Major financial institutions are using AWS to leverage elastic compute power without having to invest heavily in traditional hardware requiring a large CAPEX investment," says Jeff Aden, executive VP of strategic business development and marketing with 2nd Watch. "We are seeing customers in the financial vertical that are bringing forward new business initiatives which may have required substantial compute power and they now have the ability and access to additional resources. Typically, these are new workloads comprise risk modeling and financial analysis that deliver greater insights into portfolio performance. We're thrilled that AWS has recognized our competency to work with financial services institutions, who are some of their most demanding customers, with enormous requirements for scale, performance, data integrity and security."

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 100,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

2nd Watch

