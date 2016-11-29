Duncan Park Enters into Loan Agreement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (TSX VENTURE: DPH) announced today that it has entered into an unsecured term loan agreement with a non-arm's length party to borrow $36,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 5% per annum, calculated annually, and is due and payable on December 15, 2017.

The Loan was made by Eric Salsberg, Chairman and a director of the Corporation. Proceeds from the Loan will be used for working capital purposes and may be prepaid by the Corporation prior to its maturity date without penalty.

The Loan was approved by the non-interested directors of the Corporation. A material change report will be filed on SEDAR in accordance with applicable securities law. The report could not be filed at least 21 days prior to closing as material information concerning the Loan was not then known by the Corporation.

About Duncan Park

Duncan Park is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold and other precious metals in Ontario's prolific Red Lake gold mining district.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Harold J. Doran

CFO and Secretary

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

416-524-1313





More information:

http://www.duncanpark.com/



PressRelease by

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 22:35

Language: English

News-ID 509814

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease