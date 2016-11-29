Media Advisory: CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, to address media regarding Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Tim McMillan, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will be hosting a press conference to address the Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement (TMEP) at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

