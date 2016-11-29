Media Advisory: CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, to address media regarding Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement
ID: 509815
(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Tim McMillan, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will be hosting a press conference to address the Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement (TMEP) at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary, Alberta.
Contacts: Chelsie Klassen Manager, media relations Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (403) 267 1151 Cell : (403) 542 4115
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. ("Steel Reef") is pleased to announce the declaration of a dividend of $0.0175 per common share for the third quarter of 2016 payable on December 15, 2016 to shar ...
SYLVAN LAKE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Lonestar West Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LSI) today announced the financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2016.Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2016 inclu ...
HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Greenfields Petroleum Corporation (the "Company" or "Greenfields") (TSX VENTURE: GNF), an independent exploration and production company with producing assets in Azerbaijan, announces it ...
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- US Oil Sands Inc. ("US Oil Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: USO), an innovator of oil extraction technologies, today announced that it has filed its unaudited interim financial s ...