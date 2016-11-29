       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, to address media regarding Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Tim McMillan, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will be hosting a press conference to address the Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement (TMEP) at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Chelsie Klassen
Manager, media relations
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
(403) 267 1151
Cell : (403) 542 4115



http://www.capp.ca/Pages/default.aspx#IHPTdu5Eto6d



canadian-association-of-petroleum-producers-capp,



Marketwired
