UPDATE - The Salvation Army Selects Zetta to Protect IT Operations for its Western U.S. Region

Top International Non-Profit Powers Data Protection in the Cloud with Push-Button Simplicity Using Zetta

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , a leading provider of high-performance , today announced that USA Western Territory has selected Zetta to provide cloud-first, end-to-end backup and recovery to protect its data-heavy IT operations. The Salvation Army selected Zetta because it delivers unmatched backup and recovery speeds, and is, therefore, able to meet the non-profit's stringent performance and reliability requirements.

The Salvation Army's mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The Western Territory fulfills that mission in the 13 Western States as well as the Pacific Islands.

The Western Territory maintains a Phoenix data center, which supports the territory's 10,000 employees & volunteers at more than 600 physical locations. Applications include Point-Of-Sale software at over 150 thrift stores, financial and statistical tools, numerous specific line-of-business systems, as well as fire storage and email.

Prior to Zetta, the Salvation Army Western Territory was using a solution from a large, legacy backup software vendor to protect its data. However, recovery processes were slow and complex and maintenance costs were rising, leading the organization to consider other options.

The Salvation Army Western Territory chose to make the move to Zetta and its cloud-first solution, which is ideally suited to meet the needs of companies with large data sets and geographically distributed operations. Zetta is able to meet the Salvation Army's stringent performance requirements for backup and recovery operations with error-free restores that can be initiated from anywhere.

"Zetta gives us the confidence we need for the reliability and performance of our data protection environment. With its simple-to-implement-and-navigate-cloud-based-solution we know our data is available at a moment's notice, and not dependent on the reliability of physical media that would often cause issues with our previous backup solutions," said Tim Schaal, Territorial Information Technology Director for The Salvation Army Western Territory. "The Zetta cloud-first solution is a truly affordable, yet robust, option for our large IT environment. It's eliminated hardware, maintenance and expensive annual software support contracts related to data protection systems. It's truly been a cost-saving choice."

The Salvation Army Western U.S. Territory was also pleased with how easy and fast the Zetta solution was to set up, reporting that they installed the solution on 100 servers and were backing up within just minutes.

"At Zetta, we've architected an enterprise-grade business continuity solution that's not only easy to use and fast to deploy but also exceptionally high performing and error free," said Mike Grossman, CEO, Zetta. "That's why more than 2,000 enterprise customers and partners have selected Zetta's Business Continuity suite to protect their environments. It's the cost-efficient choice for distributed enterprises with large data sets and stringent performance requirements like The Salvation Army."

