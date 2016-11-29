       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Petro Vista Announces Notification From the Brazil National Oil Agency of Clearance to Close the Sale of Petro Vista Energy Petroleo do Brasil Ltda.

ID: 509818
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PTV) is pleased to announce that the Agencia Nacional do Petroleo, Gas Natural e Biocombustiveis ("ANP") has provided confirmation that no additional ANP approvals are required in order for the Company to proceed with the previously announced sale of of its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Petro Vista Energy Petroleo do Brasil Ltda. ("PVEB"), to Maha Energy AB ("Maha"). Petro Vista and Maha will now proceed to close this transaction.

PVEB holds a 37.5% undivided working interest in the exploration and production contract covering the Tartaruga offshore hydrocarbon development block, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin in Brazil.

ON BEHALF OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.

Keith Hill, Chairman of the Board of Directors

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Petro Vista Energy Corp.
Attention: Darren Devine
+1 (604) 638-8067



More information:
http://www.pvecorp.com



Keywords (optional):

petro-vista-energy-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/29/2016 - 23:05
Language: English
News-ID 509818
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Petro Vista Energy Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 87

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.636
Registriert Heute: 3
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 190


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z