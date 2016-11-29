Former IMAX Sales Vice President Americas to work with D-BOX Technologies as the new Theatrical Sales Vice President for Americas and EMEA Markets

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO) a world leader in immersive cinematic motion seating technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Bob Raposo as the new Vice President Americas and EMEA Markets for the Theatrical Sales Division. Bob brings over 20 years of proven experience in sales and business development to his new role with the company.

Prior to joining D-BOX, Bob held the position of Vice President for Theater Development and Sales in the Americas at IMAX Corporation. During his six-year tenure, he was instrumental in pursuing new business opportunities, negotiating a range of complex transactions and agreements with multiple deal structures, and executing a variety of joint revenue share transactions.

"Bob's industry experience and financial background coupled with his extensive network of contacts are key advantages that will play an important role in our success," says Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. "As we continue to build the brand and bring recurring revenues for our exhibitors around the world, Bob's expertise, insights, and focus will be extremely important assets for our organization."

This hire comes hot on the heels of an exciting time for D-BOX filled with new alliances, important developments and a considerable number of impressive achievements around the world that bode well for the future.

"I'm excited for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the company's accomplishments in 2017 and the years to come," says Raposo. "This is an organization with a strong business model and clear vision headed by a team of driven professionals who are dedicated to making waves on a global stage. The innovation of their technology and the plans they have for the future are very exciting to me. I am eager to utilize my expertise to be a significant part of that success."

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and the simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

