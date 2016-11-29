       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the LD MICRO Conference on December 7, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Mr. Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will present at the LD MICRO Conference at 12:30 p.m. (PT), Track 1, on Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small / microcap companies and will feature 240 presenting names. The conference will be held December 6-8, 2016 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Company's group presentation will be available for the public to access at . This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. GSI Technology management will be available during the day on December 7 for one-on-one meetings. Please contact LD MICRO to schedule a meeting.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

