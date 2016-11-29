Government of British Columbia: British Columbia Stands By Five Conditions

British Columbia stands by five conditions

VICTORIA - Minister of Environment Mary Polak has issued the following statement on the federal decision regarding pipeline projects:

"Today, the federal government approved the Kinder Morgan Transmountain Project, while rejecting the Northern Gateway proposal.

"In anticipation of a federal decision, our government has been consistent in fighting for British Columbia with the five conditions for any new or expanded heavy-oil pipeline. That remains the case today, and we will work to ensure each of our conditions are met.

"Because we have taken that clear and principled approach to stand up for our province, we have seen the proponent and the federal government take actions, including Ottawa's recent Ocean Protection Plan to address world-leading marine spill prevention and response.

"I understand the BC Environmental Assessment Office anticipates that it will soon complete B.C.'s environmental assessment, which has been underway for seven months. I have every confidence in B.C.'s environmental assessment process."

B.C.'s five conditions are:

(i) Successful completion of the environmental review process;

(i) World-leading marine oil spill response, prevention and recovery systems for B.C.'s coastline and ocean to manage and mitigate the risks and costs of heavy oil pipelines and shipments;

(i) World-leading practices for land oil spill prevention, response and recovery systems to manage and mitigate the risks and costs of heavy oil pipelines;

(i) Legal requirements regarding Aboriginal and treaty rights are addressed, and First Nations are provided with the opportunities, information and resources necessary to participate in and benefit from a heavy-oil project; and

(i) British Columbia receives a fair share of the fiscal and economic benefits of a proposed heavy oil project that reflects the level, degree and nature of the risk borne by the province, the environment and taxpayers.

