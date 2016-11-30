NPC?????, ? Windows ????? ??

(PresseBox) - NCP ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ?????(Windows Enterprise Client) ? ??? ??? ?????(Windows Entry Client) ?? 10.11? ????. ? VPN ?????? ? ? ? VPN ???? ??? ?? ???? IT ???? ??? ???. ? ??? ? ???? ?? IT ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??.
? ? ??? ?? ? ??? ????? ??? ??? ???? ????. ???? ? ? ??? ????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???? ????. ???? ??? ? ???? ?? ?? ????, ???? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????. ?? ? ??? ?? ???? ? ??? ????? ?? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??.
IT ???? NCP VPN ??????? ??? ???? ??? ??? ???????? ?????? ??? ? ??. ???? VPN?? ??? ??????? ??? ? ???, ?? ???(split tunneling)? ???? ?? ??? ????? ???? ??? ? ??. ??? ???? ??? ??? ?? ????? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ??? ????.
NCP ?????? CEO ??? ??? ???(Patrick Oliver Graf)? "?? IT ???? ??? ??? ???? ??, ?? ?? ?? ????? ???? ??? ? ?? ??? ???? ?? ? ??? ??"??? "??? VPN ?????? ?????? ???? ???, ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ??? ???? ???. IT ???? ???? ??? ???? ??? ???? ? VPN?? ??? ??????? ??? ? ??. ??? ???? ???? ??? ??? ???? ??? ? ??"? ???.
NCP ??? ??? ?????(NCP Secure Entry Client)? Cisco, Check Point, Fortinet? ?? VPN ?????? ???? ??? ?? ?? 10, 8.x, 7 ?? Vista, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, OS X 10.9 Mavericks ? OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion? OS X ?????, ??? Android 5.x, 4.x? ???? ????, ???, ???, ?????? ????.
NCP ??? ?????? ???(Secure Enterprise Solution)? NCP? ?????? IPsec VPN ?????, ?? ??? ????? IPsec/SSL VPN ?????, ?? ???(SEM)? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ????. NCP ?? ??? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? IT ???? ????? ??? ???? ?? ?? ? ?? ?? ?? ?? ? ??? ??? ???? ??? ? ?? ???.
????: www.ncp-e.com
?? NCP ????? ??: ?? ???, VPN Haus, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube
NCP engineering GmbH
