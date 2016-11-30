       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Sentencefixer.com expedites the development of a new user interface for its sentence correction tools as it continues to attract many customers

Sentencefixer.com expedites the development of a new user interface for its sentence correction tools as it continues to attract many customers

ID: 509848
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - London, UK 30th November, 2016 - Sentencefixer.com has said that it is expediting the redesign of the user interface of its sentence correction tools. The company has said that it wants the all new look designs to come online as fast as possible so that customers in the world could continue to use them.

Sentencefixer.com says that the user interface is one of the most important things in any free online grammar checker tools and as such, investing on the redesign seems like the best way to go. However, the company notes that it is really pressed with time especially because its tools are very popular around the world.

It is because of this reason that the provider has decided to expedite the process and ensure that in the long run it is possible to launch the tools sooner than expected. The sentence structure fixer understands that there are a lot of people who rely on its tools but even then, changing the current design will make it even easier for people to take advantage of the software.

This will open more doors and give other people a chance to explore the quality of the tools to check sentence grammar like never before. There are not many players in the market today who can match the massive quality that Sentencefixer.com offers in its tools.

The user experience for many customers in recent years has been really good and in case you want to check my sentence grammar, you can rest assured that the tools will not let you down even in one simple way. You can go to http://www.sentencefixer.com/ anytime and see how the tools work and indeed how you can use them.



More information:
http://www.sentencefixer.com



Keywords (optional):

free-online-grammar-checker, sentence-structure-fixer, check-sentence-grammar, check-my-sentence-grammar,



Company information / Profile:


Contact information:
Dwight Holder
Email: support(at)sentencefixer.com

PressRelease by

published by: structurefixer
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/30/2016 - 06:15
Language: English
News-ID 509848
Character count: 1809
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: sentencefixer.com
Ansprechpartner: Structure Fixer Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: None
Telefon: 0000000000

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 19

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.641
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 188


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z