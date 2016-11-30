       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


An 8-Inch Chefs Knife with a Purpose of Doing All the Cutting Works on a Kitchen Table

ID: 509852
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(November 30, 2016)  In previous centuries, a single knife also known as a chefs knife with a 9-inch long blade is used for all purpose by the chef on the kitchen table, and these knives were similar to the modern day butchers knife, but now its a different case. Nowadays, there are more than two dozen types of kitchen knives on a chefs side, and all these special knives have different purposes to cut, slice or doing other jobs on food items. Still, there are many restaurants in the world which use a separate all-purpose knife dedicate to a chef to perform the entire kitchens work, and these are because of some knife manufacturing companies like the Best4Chef, which have created a different variant from the older and larger chefs knife.

According to some reports, the new chefs knife is designed on a smaller frame than its larger older medieval versions, and its made a bit sleek to the tip and broader to the bottom blade with a wooden and comfortable mechanized handle. The concept behind this is to replace all the other types of kitchen knives with just this one and limited only to the chef, and the one comes from the Best4Chef company is regarded as one with many abilities.

From a user, I bought this knife from Best4Chef Company, and Im glad that this came as a great help, now I dont have to use different knives for different purposes; instead this one takes all the credit. The main expectations from a kitchen knife are its reliability to cut any possible food ingredients including all the fruits, vegetables, meats and other food items, but there are only a few types of knives that deal with all the possibilities. To know the knife does more about all the possible works then visit https://www.amazon.com/Best4Chef-Professional-Chefs-Knife-Stainless/dp/B01M0PQFX6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1479661289&sr=8-1&keywords=best4chef

About the company:
Best4Chef is one of the particular knife manufacturers, which makes a multipurpose knife only dedicated to the chefs of any kitchen.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Best4Chef
Email ID: office(at)Best4Chef.com
Website: http://best4chef.com/

###



More information:
http://best4chef.com/



Keywords (optional):

a-chef-s-knife, a-kitchen-knife, a-gift-to-the-kitchen,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/30/2016 - 06:53
Language: English
News-ID 509852
Character count: 2261
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Best4Chef
Ansprechpartner: Best4 Chef Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Maccabim

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 100

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.643
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 354


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z