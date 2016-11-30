Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund OCTO - Innovative VELCRO® Wall Mounting System

Mark Walder, inventor and entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Octo Holder, a VELCRO® hook and loop wall mounting system for mobile devices, paintings and more.

(firmenpresse) - Huddersfield, UK - Mark Walder, inventor and entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Octo Holder, a VELCRO® hook and loop wall mounting system for mobile devices, paintings and more. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture and market Octo Holder to a mass audience.



Octo Holder is a VELCRO® system that features one side that secures to a mobile device or painting, while the other side attaches to a users desired wall location, eliminating unsightly brackets and cases. The Octo Holder system totally eliminates the need for bulky brackets and cases and gives the user the freedom to mount their device just about anywhere with complete ease. I tried a cheaper alternatives to VELCRO® and found on testing that it was not up to the challenge, Said Octo inventor and project creator Mark Walder. Then I teamed up with VELCRO® and found it perfect.



The Octo Holder is designed with a VELCRO® hook and loop system. VELCRO® is by far the best quality hook and loop on the market today. VELCRO® allows the Octo to separate easily but provides user with the strongest and most secure hold when in place on a flat surface. By combining VELCRO® with the top quality backing adhesive and making the Octo virtually waterproof, the Company has created a system that is the perfect choice for mounting a mobile device, painting or more.



Octo is ready to go. I have sold over a 1000 to date. The funds generated from Kick Starter will be used to purchase new cutting dies. If momentum and investment goes very well then I will invest in a cutting machine to allow me to manufacture the Octo in house rather than having to use a 3rd party, says Walder.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Octo Kickstarter campaign who pledge £7 or more (about $9 USD) will receive 2 Octos in Black. Additional rewards are available at higher pledge levels.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 22, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2geQ9Xv



Contact:

Mark Walder

Phone: 07733073575

Email: mark(at)giftgeeks.co.uk

Website: http://kck.st/2geQ9Xv





More information:

http://kck.st/2geQ9Xv



VELCRO Wall Mounting System

