ABLYNX ACHIEVES FIRST MILESTONE AS PART OF COLLABORATION WITH NOVO NORDISK

* Multi-specific Nanobody candidate reached discovery milestone

* Ablynx to receive a ?1 million success fee

GHENT, Belgium, 30 November 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that it has achieved an initial discovery milestone with a

multi-specific Nanobody construct as part of its collaboration with Novo

Nordisk, triggering a ?1 million milestone payment to Ablynx.



Under the terms of the agreement with Novo Nordisk, signed on 25 November 2015,

Ablynx received an upfront license fee of ?5 million and will receive up to ?4

million in research funding during the initial three year research term of the

collaboration. In addition, Ablynx is eligible to receive potential development,

regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to ?182 million plus tiered

royalties on the annual net sales of any products resulting from the

collaboration. Novo Nordisk is responsible for the development, manufacturing

and commercialisation of any products resulting from this agreement.



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, commented: "Our proprietary Nanobody technology

platform is ideally suited to develop multi-specific Nanobody candidates that

address multiple targets in a single drug molecule. The achievement of our first

milestone just one year after we entered into the collaboration with Novo

Nordisk is an endorsement of the power of our platform to rapidly generate

novel, potent drug candidates against disease targets which are difficult to

address with other technologies. We are looking forward to further advancing the

programme and the Nanobody potentially progressing towards clinical studies in

2018."







About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,



which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





