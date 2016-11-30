Paris Aéroport selects Gemalto to ease and secure passenger flow at border control

Today's airports are required to cope with a rapid rise of travelers and, within

new security and cost constraints, to facilitate a swift and secure passenger

Amsterdam, Nov. 30, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653), the world leader in

digital security, has been chosen by Paris Aéroport to supply, install and

maintain its Coesys Automated Border Control gates, as part of the French PARAFE

program (Automated Fast Track Crossing at External Borders). The solution is

based on fingerprint recognition and aims to increase capacity and improve

Gemalto and its trusted partner Automatic Systems have been selected by Paris

Aéroport to provide 87 e-gates, in Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly

airports. By the spring of 2017, with only their passport and fingerprint,

passengers will be able to start passing through new, faster e-gates from

Gemalto and save time on departure and at arrival in Paris main airports. With

95.2 million passengers passing through them each year, ensuring the best

The process is both fast, user-friendly and highly secure: at the e-gate,

passengers present their electronic passport, then their finger. The fingerprint

is matched against the biometric data stored in the document. While the identity

of the traveler is verified at the e-gate, Border Protection Officers can keep

Frédéric Trojani, Executive Vice President of Government Programs at Gemalto

explains that the project is beneficial for both passengers and border control

officers: "From a passenger point of view, our solution gives the experience of

an uninterrupted passage through the gates as it only takes a few seconds.



Allowing optimum use of biometric technologies, it also improves border control

The solution has been designed to evolve over time from fingerprint recognition

to facial recognition as well.

Prime contractor Gemalto has teamed up with two Bolloré Group subsidiaries,

About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



