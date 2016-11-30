Paris Aéroport selects Gemalto to ease and secure passenger flow at border control

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Today's airports are required to cope with a rapid rise of travelers and, within
new security and cost constraints, to facilitate a swift and secure passenger
experience
Amsterdam, Nov. 30, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653), the world leader in
digital security, has been chosen by Paris Aéroport to supply, install and
maintain its Coesys Automated Border Control gates, as part of the French PARAFE
program (Automated Fast Track Crossing at External Borders). The solution is
based on fingerprint recognition and aims to increase capacity and improve
traveler experience.
Gemalto and its trusted partner Automatic Systems have been selected by Paris
Aéroport to provide 87 e-gates, in Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly
airports. By the spring of 2017, with only their passport and fingerprint,
passengers will be able to start passing through new, faster e-gates from
Gemalto and save time on departure and at arrival in Paris main airports. With
95.2 million passengers passing through them each year, ensuring the best
possible security while simultaneously improving passenger fluidity is the goal.
The process is both fast, user-friendly and highly secure: at the e-gate,
passengers present their electronic passport, then their finger. The fingerprint
is matched against the biometric data stored in the document. While the identity
of the traveler is verified at the e-gate, Border Protection Officers can keep
monitoring the information in real-time in order to allow border crossing.
Frédéric Trojani, Executive Vice President of Government Programs at Gemalto
explains that the project is beneficial for both passengers and border control
officers: "From a passenger point of view, our solution gives the experience of
an uninterrupted passage through the gates as it only takes a few seconds.
Allowing optimum use of biometric technologies, it also improves border control
security as it allows for increased detection of fraud cases."
The solution has been designed to evolve over time from fingerprint recognition
to facial recognition as well.
Prime contractor Gemalto has teamed up with two Bolloré Group subsidiaries,
Automatic Systems and IER, to deploy the project.
