Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

November 30, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of

203 750 Nokia shares were subscribed for between October 25 and November

24, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 22 500 shares, EUR

1.82 per share for 52 500 shares, EUR 2.35 per share for 123 750 shares and EUR

2.72 per share for 5 000 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR

446 762.50, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and,

consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.



The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date

November 30, 2016. The shares will commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki (NOKIA)

together with other Nokia shares as of December 1, 2016 and are expected to

commence trading on Euronext Paris (NOKIA) as of December 2, 2016. Euronext

Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext

Paris of the new shares.



The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade

Register is 5 835 929 012 shares.





About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com





