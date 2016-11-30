(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
November 30, 2016 at 08:15 (CET +1)
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of
203 750 Nokia shares were subscribed for between October 25 and November
24, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 22 500 shares, EUR
1.82 per share for 52 500 shares, EUR 2.35 per share for 123 750 shares and EUR
2.72 per share for 5 000 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR
446 762.50, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and,
consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.
The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date
November 30, 2016. The shares will commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki (NOKIA)
together with other Nokia shares as of December 1, 2016 and are expected to
commence trading on Euronext Paris (NOKIA) as of December 2, 2016. Euronext
Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext
Paris of the new shares.
The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade
Register is 5 835 929 012 shares.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
