Heijmans wins new-build project Spaarndammerbuurt in Amsterdam

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Heijmans has been awarded a contract by the Amsterdam city council for the
development of a new-build project in the city's Spaarndammerbuurt. Local
residents' opinions counted for one-third of the vote, while the opinions of the
council's experts and the Eigen Haard housing association accounted for the
remainder of the vote. Construction on the project can begin if no objections
are raised. The project involves a contract sum of approximately ? 32 million.
A total of 71 homes will be built on the site of the former Spaarndammerschool.
Heijmans has tasked with the further development and execution of the housing
programme. At least 30 percent of the homes must be social housing. In addition,
as many homes as possible should be built for middle income households. Input
from residents in the area has contributed to the development of a high-quality
plan, which includes the retention of as many existing trees as possible and the
reduction of nuisance to the area during construction to the absolute minimum.
About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property
development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil
engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is
active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner
delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality
improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added
value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,
companies and public sector bodies.With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?
950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial
contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.
For more information / not for publication:
Press
Mandy Snijders
Communication
+31 73 543 52 17
msnijders(at)heijmans.nl
Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+31 73 543 52 17
gpeters(at)heijmans.nl
Press Release:
http://hugin.info/130707/R/2060209/772448.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.heijmans.nl
Date: 11/30/2016 - 07:22
Language: English
News-ID 509872
Character count: 2723
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Heijmans NV
Stadt: Rosmalen
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.643
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|354
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.