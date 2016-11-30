Heijmans wins new-build project Spaarndammerbuurt in Amsterdam

Heijmans has been awarded a contract by the Amsterdam city council for the

development of a new-build project in the city's Spaarndammerbuurt. Local

residents' opinions counted for one-third of the vote, while the opinions of the

council's experts and the Eigen Haard housing association accounted for the

remainder of the vote. Construction on the project can begin if no objections

are raised. The project involves a contract sum of approximately ? 32 million.



A total of 71 homes will be built on the site of the former Spaarndammerschool.

Heijmans has tasked with the further development and execution of the housing

programme. At least 30 percent of the homes must be social housing. In addition,

as many homes as possible should be built for middle income households. Input

from residents in the area has contributed to the development of a high-quality

plan, which includes the retention of as many existing trees as possible and the

reduction of nuisance to the area during construction to the absolute minimum.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is

active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner

delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality

improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added

value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and public sector bodies.With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?

950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial

contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.



