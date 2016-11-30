ChroMedX Receives Computer Interface and CO-Oximetry Modules for Prototype Assembly



(firmenpresse) - ChroMedX Receives Computer Interface and CO-Oximetry Modules for Prototype Assembly



November 29, 2016 - ChroMedX Corp. (the Company) (CSE: CHX, OTC: MNLIF, Frankfurt: EIY2), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System, is pleased to announce that the Company has taken delivery of the HemoPalm computer interface and CO-oximetry modules for assembly of a handheld prototype. The modules come from the Companys development partner, analytical equipment developer Dr. Licht GmbH, of Numbrecht, Germany.



ChroMedX worked closely with Dr. Licht to develop the specialized modules for the construction of the Companys handheld prototype. The assembled modules include a 5 LCD display and micro-spectrometer module plugged into a single board computer which provides the computing power, storage, user interface and communication via Wireless LAN, Ethernet, Bluetooth and USB ports. The combined modules provide a small profile, optimal for packaging into a handheld prototype that will function and appear as the marketed product.



The computer interface and CO-oximetry modules are the heart of HemoPalm system. This small configuration provides required computing power, wireless communication and low battery power, which makes it ideal for a handheld device. said Ash Kaushal, President & CEO, ChroMedX Corp.



With the main analyzer modules in place the Company is now addressing the integration of the cartridge receiver for the biosensor array and initial industrial design.



Dr. Licht was previously responsible for supplying the breadboard used by ChroMedX, to demonstrate proof-of-concept for the CO-oximetry. The results were reported in 2015. For further information on Dr. Licht you can visit www.dr-licht.de/



ChroMedX recently announced that the Company has commenced testing on the biosensor component of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System and received positive results from initial testing.



The HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System is the only handheld blood analysis technology which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. Currently this combination is not available on any of the handheld analyzers on the market. Existing technologies require users to purchase a second device to carry out the CO-oximetry. The Companys technology has the advantage of being able to offer a single handheld blood analyzer that provides all the required tests for Blood Gases & Electrolytes, with full CO-oximetry and bilirubin. Another competitive advantage of the HemoPalm system will be its ability to draw capillary blood directly from a pin-prick site into the cartridge, providing an alternative to arterial blood. Drawing arterial blood is painful and can cause nerve damage. CO-oximetry is the measurement of five different hemoglobin species in blood.





The global market for Blood Gases & Electrolytes was estimated to be 1.5 Billion $US in 2015 and is projected to reach over 1.8 Billion by 2020.



About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Companys issued and pending patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.



Website: www.chromedx.com



Contact:

Investor Relations

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations(at)chromedx.com



Suite 520 - 65 Queen Street West

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 2M5

Email: info(at)chromedx.com



NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement



Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Companys control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Companys filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com





PressRelease by

ChroMedX Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

ChroMedX Corp. ist ein Medizintechnikunternehmen, das auf die Entwicklung neuartiger medizinischer Geräte für die In-vitro-Diagnostik und Point-of-Care-Untersuchungen spezialisiert ist. Die Geräte sind durch die in den USA erteilten und auf globaler Ebene schwebenden Patente, die die Blutentnahme und –untersuchung sowie die Plasma-/Blutserumverarbeitung betreffen, geschützt.





Date: 11/30/2016 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 509875

Character count: 5465

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ChroMedX Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease