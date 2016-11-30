Nutritional High Corporate Update



November 29. 2016, TORONTO, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT:2NU) announces the issuance of 315,000 stock options.



These options have been issued pursuant to the Companys Stock Option Plan to four arms length consultants. The options are exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



About Nutritional High International Inc.



Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.



For further information, please contact:



David Posner, Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

dposner(at)nutritionalhigh.com



-and-



Steven Low

Boom Capital Markets Inc.

(647) 620-5101

Email: steve(at)boomcapitalmarkets.com

www.boomcapitalmarkets.com



Nutritional High International Inc.

77 King Street West, Suite 2905

Toronto, ON M5K 1H1



NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC, NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.





Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.





