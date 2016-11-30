Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund South Central Kentucky Family Entertainment Center

A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for FunZilla, a state-of-the-art indoor Family Entertainment Center to be located in South Central Kentucky.

(firmenpresse) - Glasgow, KY - A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for FunZilla, a state-of-the-art indoor Family Entertainment Center to be located in South Central Kentucky. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to finance the acquisition of land and construction of the center. Projected opening of FunZilla will be in July, 2017.



Located just outside the city of Glasgow, Kentucky and only 8 miles from Interstate I-65, FunZilla will be housed within a 30,000 square foot building, situated on 3 acres of open land. FunZilla will be an entertainment center that offers a feature-packed, easy to reach party environment for groups of many sizes. The Companys future plans include an ever expanding menu of party options, attractions and family enticements. FunZilla will feature a unique layout which will allow parents to join in the fun with their children, or simply enjoy watching them romp from a lounge with a set of viewing windows.



Inspired from the realization that a family-friendly, climate-controlled entertainment center didnt exist in the immediate area, founder Charles Massie set out to provide a cost-effective solution that would appeal to all age groups and function as a leader in the community. FunZilla provides numerable activities and events for everyone to find interest in. We call it the Disneyland Effect. Said Massie. Most importantly, this also provides strong reasons for you to return regularly to the center for casual fun, special events and concerts. This will not be a been there done that experience.



Some of the key features that will make FunZilla a major play destination for South Central Kentucky include; a gorgeous themed attractions incorporating interactive technology, an 18-hole miniature golf course, a video driving range, video batting cages, a rock climbing wall, and an amusement arcade packed with the latest games.



FunZilla is committed to doing business well, as well as doing good with our business. We will follow ethical, sustainable, and transparent practices to make sure that we have the best social and environmental impact possible, says Massie.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the FunZilla Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive free admission to FunZilla for a family of four, plus a special gift from the Company. Additional rewards are available at higher pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 1, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2fiv7D2



Contact:

Charles Massie

Phone: 615-306-9481

Email: funzillamain(at)gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2fiv7D2





More information:

http://kck.st/2fiv7D2



PressRelease by

Family Entertainment Center

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 08:48

Language: English

News-ID 509879

Character count: 3205

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Family Entertainment Center



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease