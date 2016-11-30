       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Best4Chef has Carved a Niche in Offering Chefs Knife and Kitchen Accessories

ID: 509885
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Maccabim, IL (November 30, 2016) - There are no afterthoughts in the statement that a special kitchen knife that fulfills all veggie, meat cutting needs is the best accessory in the kitchen. A modern chefs knife needs to be multipurpose knife that can perform well in different kitchen tasks. But its not that easy to find a single knife that manages to function in multiple ways in all kinds of cutting- be it peeling, slicing, chopping and mincing fruits, vegetables, herbs, meat and other food preparation. If this wide spectrum of tasks needs to be performed by a single utility knife, then it certainly needs to have the inherent feature of versatility. Here best4chef scores high with its highly functional kitchen accessories and they have come up with the 8 inch chefs knife.

The Chefs knife available at best4chef is indeed extremely versatile thanks to its wonderful design, superb make and impeccable finish. All this is due to the companys relentless aspiration to deliver only the best quality product to their customers. Therefore, from the raw material to the design, manufacturing and even finishing- the product will see no compromise in terms of quality.

The unique feature of this knife is that it is lightweight despite the high quality stainless steel blade and wooden handle which makes it easy for chefs to manoeuvre.

About Best4Chef
With a strong focus in specialized kitchen products, the company has an excellent range of kitchen accessories which exhibit great versatility, cutting edge technology and unparalleled quality.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Best4Chef-Professional-Chefs-Knife-Stainless/dp/B01M0PQFX6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1479661289&sr=8-1&keywords=best4chef

Media Contact:
Best4Chef
E-mail: office(at)Best4Chef.com
Website: http://www.best4chef.com/

###



More information:
http://www.best4chef.com/



Keywords (optional):

a-chef-s-knife, a-kitchen-knife, a-gift-to-the-kitchen,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/30/2016 - 09:33
Language: English
News-ID 509885
Character count: 1981
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Best4Chef
Ansprechpartner: Best4 Chef Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Maccabim

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 97

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.540
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 28
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 304


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z