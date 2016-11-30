       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
YouTube Downloads App Exclusively for Android Phone

A Magical App to Download Videos, MP3, Songs, Movies and More from YouTube

(firmenpresse) - Top Mobile Technology Company is pleased to announce its new App exclusively for Android Apps. The YouTube Downloads is an excellent app that downloads videos, songs, movies and many more directly from YouTube. It offers great functionality in terms of simply choosing a particular video through a URL. Some striking features of the app are:

Users can also choose the quality of the video that they want to be downloaded. In case the phones are low on memory, users can download videos of lower quality so as to save space on their phones.

The YouTube Downloads is a very intelligent app as it supports a variety of resolutions and formats of videos.

If the users are busy and cannot complete the download right away, they can simply pause the process of download and continue it later. The app also allows the user to simply delete the downloaded files.

To download the App (APK name: com.youtubedownload.topmobile) for Android Phones visit http://www.9apps.com/android-apps/YouTube-downloader-4 or http://youtubedownloads.topmobile.mobi/download/YouTubeDownloader-video.apk

About Top Mobile Technology Company

Top Mobile Technology Company, http://topmobile.mobi/ based at New York is a company that offers practical Android Apps. Currently, they have developed Flashlight-Brightest & Free, Air Share, Smart Mirror and YouTube Downloads.

Media Contact:
Mr. Lin
Top Mobile Technology Company
Address: 3F Haohai Mansion, 623 West End Avenue, Unit 4-A, New York, NY 10024
Email: mobile.top(at)yahoo.com
Website: http://YouTubedownloads.topmobile.mobi



