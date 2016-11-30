       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
DESIGNA is Awarded Contract by The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ)

(PresseBox) - .11.2016 - Great news before the end of the calendar year. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has awarded a contract to DESIGNA Access Corporation to install new vehicular parking and access control systems at four Airports under their jurisdiction. DESIGNA will be replacing the existing parking systems at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Stewart International Airport. This contract is in excess of $70 million, and the back-bone of this enterprise solution will be DESIGNA?s ABACUS technology which has been successfully installed at numerous high-profile International Airports worldwide.
DESIGNA Global CEO Dr. Thomas Waibel: "DESIGNA's participation in the world's largest PARCS project shows that we are a global technology leader, and that our people and systems make the difference."
In the recent years, the Sydney Airport (SYD) has put its confidence in the high-quality integrated controls from DESIGNA. The Company was also awarded and has since delivered the Frankfurt Airport (FRA), and upgraded the Dublin Airport (DAA) enterprise to a virtual environment. Lately, DESIGNA deployed the ABACUS solution at Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, Arkansas.
DESIGNA President of North America Operations, Robert J. Kane comments: "DESIGNA is continuing to grow our presence in the North America marketplace, and we are excited by the opportunity to work together with The Port Authority in delivering a world-class solution to a world-class organization."

Company information / Profile:

Thinking differently. Acting differently. Finding different ways to succeed. Founded in 1951 in Kiel/Northern Germany, DESIGNA's clear and visionary standards have enabled us to develop innovative products and solutions for the parking management sector for more than 65 years.

Date: 11/30/2016
