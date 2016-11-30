New law in Spain impacts holiday rental owners on the Costa del Sol

A new law introduced in February 2016 and enforced in May 2016 requires all property owners renting out their property for holiday rentals to register with the Government.

(firmenpresse) - On February 11th 2016 a new law was passed in Andalucía, Spain - Decree 28/2016, requiring all holiday rental homeowners including property management companies on the Costa del Sol to register their properties with the Andalucian Tourist Registry as of May 11th.



The law also specifies certain regulations and requirements relating to public holiday rentals and private holiday rentals going forward.



Suncoaster Homecare are fully set up to handle the new regulations and offer a full range of Property management services and can advise and assist new clients to ensure compliance with the new regulations, help with registering at the Tourist Authority and provide competitive quotes for any works needed for compliance.



The year on year increase in holiday makers to the area plus the requirements of the new rental law limiting the amount of holiday rental accommodation available, mean that home owners willing and able to comply will undoubtedly benefit from increased demand.



About Suncoaster Homecare



Suncoaster Homecare is a specialist property management company based in Calahonda on the Costa del Sol in Spain and has been in business for over 20 years managing properties for its clients.



Contact:

Elizabeth Eaton, Communications & Accounts Manager

Telephone: +34952 939 415

Address: Jardines Fase 1, Avenida de los Jardines No.3, Sitio de Calahonda, 29649 Mijas Costa, Malaga, Spain

Email: elizabeth(at)suncoastergroup.com

Website: https://www.suncoasterhomecare.com/property-management-costa-del-sol





