Construction Material Industry in Topmost 5 Emerging Countries are Expected to Reach a Value of $709,016.3 million in 2020

Emerging 5 Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2020)

Construction Material Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 30, 2016: A recent report titled Construction Materials Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide-2016, is the center of a new report broadcasted to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). The study provides top-line data and analysis on the emerging five countries of construction materials market. This guide includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies information. With five year forecasts, future growth prospects of the emerging five construction materials market are also analyzed.



Firstly, the report begins with a brief introduction to the emerging countries and compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa. These countries contributed $521,100.7 million to the global construction materials industry in 2015, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2007 and 2011. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow from 5.4 to 6.4% and reach a value of $709,016.3 million during the forecast period of 2015-2020.



The construction materials industry consists of a wide range of companies involved in the mining, quarrying and processing of raw materials used for the construction of both houses and buildings. Materials such as cement, sand & gravel, clay, concrete and marble are used in this industry. Also, the construction industry has a clear relationship with related industries that are specialized in building materials, including cement, plastics, wood, steel and glass as well as innovative new types of product with particular strength, thermal, or low-maintenance properties.



According to the key findings, currently China is the leading country among the top nations with market revenues of $401,786.1 million. The report studies that, China is the country where constant increase in urbanization has been one of the main drivers behind the governments proliferation of infrastructure and housing project investments. In the year 2020, China is expected to lead the construction materials industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $548,880.2 million.





Another factor driving the growth of the market includes recovering economic growth, housing needs of growing population and focus on infrastructure development are expected to boost construction activity across commercial, residential and infrastructure. Demand for housing in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil is constantly growing. Consequently, in order to accommodate the needs of the expanding middle class population, there are many significant growth opportunities for a range of construction materials like cementricks, aggregates and construction steel have been arrived.



This report uses five forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the emerging market of construction material in top 5 emerging nations.





