Zeng Fanzhi Parcours Exhibition 2016 in Beijing

One of Chinas most important and influential artists, Zeng Fanzhi held a successful exhibition at the UCCA entitled Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours.
(firmenpresse) - Beijing, China - From September 19 until November 19, 2016, the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing unveiled an art exhibition with works from the world renowned Chinese artist, Zen Fanzhi showcasing nearly 60 key feature works from his 30 year career in the Chinese contemporary art scene.
The art exhibition entitled Zeng Fanzhi : Parcours took place in the Great Hall at UCCA with a special addition of a room dedicated to the artists recent works on paper never seen before in China. The exhibition was curated by Phil Tinari and designed by Tado Ando.
The exhibition represented a timeline of his creative exploration throughout his career with artwork loaned from collections around the world and was his largest and most comprehensive exhibition to date. It was visited by nearly 245,000 people.
About Zeng Fanzhi
Born in 1964 In Wuhan, Zeng Fanzhi graduated from the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts in China and during the 90s emerged onto the world stage becoming famous for his works that reflect the social and cultural climate of China. Zeng is one of the most popular Chinese contemporary artists of his era and is also one of the most financially successful with a world record being set in 2013 for one of his works from the Mask Series The Last Supper which was sold for USD 23.3 million in Hong Kong.
