Business News


Andrew Day Joins The Team At Gifted Philanthropy To Lead Its Growing Fundraising Consultancy Business

Directors, Amy Stevens and Chris Goldie announced the appointment, highlighting Andrews 30 years of experience in masterminding and directing, winning fundraising programmes at home and overseas.

We are really excited about Andrews move to Gifted, principally because his track record for raising money and leadership in promoting professional standards, is unparalleled in the UK, says Amy Stevens.

Andrew Day hails from Australia and was mentored by Everald Compton, one of the worlds great pioneers in capital fundraising. He moved up through the ranks of campaign management to become a record breaking, major gifts fundraiser and a passionate advocate of improved professional fundraising standards.

Ive watched Andrew rise to the top of his game, serving cathedrals, hospitals, education and heritage clients with a rare blend of wisdom and attention to detail. No other fundraiser in the UK has Andrews breadth of experience or insightful understanding of major donors, says Chris Goldie.

The philosophy at Gifted is focused on creating innovative and successful fundraising programmes that transform donations into gifts. Andrews ability to deliver this for our clients, whether theyre a national institution or a regional organisation with big ambitions, is second to none.

Gifted Philanthropy Ltd is a full-service fundraising consultancy, working with clients to develop and deliver transformational fundraising programmes across a range of sectors. Gifted was founded to give volunteer leaders the confidence and capacity to raise major funding for the organisations they are inspired by. Our Directors have proven track records of working in successful partnerships with charities and not-for-profits across the UK. We are well-versed in providing timely and succinct advice on the protocol of making major gift approaches and developing six and seven figure Heritage Lottery Fund bids, as well as the detailed planning of capital fundraising campaigns. You can read more about us at www.giftedphilanthropy.com



For further information, contact Chris Goldie on 07710 493251 or at chris.goldie(at)giftedphilanthropy.com

Contact:
Chris Goldie
Address: Savages House, Savages Close Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV33 9RL, UK
Phone: 07710 493251
Email: chris.goldie(at)giftedphilanthropy.com



More information:
http://www.giftedphilanthropy.com



Date: 11/30/2016 - 11:24
Language: English
Firma: Gifted Philanthropy Ltd

