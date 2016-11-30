COMPRION Network Bridge Wins SESAMES Awards

Jury honors only software solution of its kind with the award in the category Manufacturing & Test

(firmenpresse) - COMPRION announced today that COMPRION Network Bridge  a software solution for end-to-end testing of remote SIM provisioning scenarios  has won the SESAMES Award in the Category Manufacturing & Test. Jens Christoph, in charge of eUICC M2M test solutions at COMPRION, proudly explains: We are pleased to receive this prize as it values the uniqueness and all the efforts by the team behind COMPRION Network Bridge. It is the only solution that can establish a direct connection between the eUICC and the relevant back-end servers by bridging the complete over-the-air communication.

The solution eases the work of (e)UICC manufacturers, mobile network operators as well as SM-DP and SM-SR providers during the complex task of testing eSIM provisioning scenarios. Changing the profile or associated SM-SR, involves many different components, like eUICC, mobile device, mobile network, and different servers such as MNO, SM-DP, and SM-SR. In order to change the profile that contains the credentials for the mobile network access, SM-SR and SM-DP servers need to interact with the eUICC. COMPRION Network Bridge provides this connection without the need for a real device or a real or simulated mobile network.

The awards were presented on November 29, during the official ceremony of the TRUSTECH trade show in Cannes. For the decision, the jury  a group of international experts recognized in their field  considered criteria such as innovative nature of the entry submitted, market opportunity, and quality of argument.

