European Roadshow Robotic Process Automation

Taking place between 23- 25 January 2017 in Krakow, Poland, this exclusive International Conference on Robotic Process Automation Central and Eastern Europe, with special focus on new developments in the Robotic Process Automation area

(PresseBox) - The International Conference on Robotic Process Automation Central and Eastern Europe will give the opportunity for experts in the field to share their experiences and effective strategies, which will tremendously change the way that shared service centers work. This event will simplify your backbone ERP, show you how to benefit from RPA transformation, tell you which steps are necessary on this transit journey and show

you why RPA is named as a game changer, next level of cost-cutting, value-adding and quality improvement.



In 2017 there is no going back from RPA moving forward is the only option. Therefore, IQPC decided to ease this process for everyone involved in this spectacular transformation and has organized this 3rd annual conference. We would like to show you how to implement the RPA transit. By 2017 SSC Leaders anticipate to have implemented robotics: 91% in accounts payable, 55% for travel expenses and 36% for general ledger. Our conference in Krakow will focus on first lessons learned and actual project?s results

and will answer the most important questions around implementation of RPA.

Key speakers include:

Devi Kencki , Global Transformation Team Lead - IS Applications, ABB

Wojciech Wiero?ski, CE Chief Financial Officer, TESCO (Polska) Sp. z o.o.

Dominik Jaskulski, Process Automation Manager, Operational Excellence, Lufthansa Global Business Services

Tomasz Mituta, ThyssenKrupp Group Services Gda?sk Sp. z o.o.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, CEO, Commerzbank Group Services

Marcin Nowakowski, Chief Financial Officer, BNP Paribas Securities Services

Adam Kiwalski, Head Business Shared Services (SSC), Siemens AG

Get answers to the questions that have a direct impact on your ROI:

How is RPA different to automation and how far can you go?

Is RPA right for my organization? Which processes can be transformed?



How will RPA impact my current service delivery models?

Which investments need to be done to guarantee the most value?

How do we govern this technology and how do job profiles change?

We look forward to seeing you at the International Conference on Robotic Process Automation Central and Eastern Europe in Krakow, on 23 ? 25 January, 2017!

Your RPA Roadshow Team, For more information and details concerning speakers and presentations visit http://bit.ly/2fC6wxN



IQPC und die Muttergesellschaft Penton Learning Systems (gegründet 1973) haben durch innovatives Wissensmanagement und interaktive Foren maßgeblich zum Erfolg von zahlreichen Unternehmen und Organisationen beigetragen. IQPC hat Niederlassungen in Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm und Sydney. IQPC's internationale Präsenz verleiht sowohl eine "Globale Perspektive" als auch die Chance zur umfassenden Informationsgewinnung.





