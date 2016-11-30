GILUPI at the 17th World Conference on Lung Cancer

(PresseBox) - GILUPI will participate at the 17th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Vienna, Austria. The WCLC is the world?s largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. The meeting will take place from 4th to 7th December with more than 7.000 participants expected.

Liquid biopsy - isolating and analyzing circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from the blood of cancer patients - can provide additional information on prognosis of patients, treatment efficacy, resistance and molecular tumor evolution. Dr. Julia Herrmann, clinician at the SRH Wald-Klinikum Gera - a certified lung cancer center (DKG), will present first data from a clinical trial using the GILUPI CellCollector®, to monitor CTC counts before and after surgery in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The CTCs were further characterized on a molecular level. First results from 20 patients show that CTCs were isolated independent from tumor stages and could even be detected in quite early cases. Moreover, the difference between CTC occurrence before and after surgery suggested the possibility to identify patients responding to therapy or patients with stable disease.

The poster presentation will take place on Monday the 5th December in Hall B between 2.30 pm and 3.45 pm (abstract ID 5975). You are invited to meet Dr. Julia Herrmann as well as Dr. Jens Pfannkuche (CEO, GILUPI GmbH) and Dr. Julia Schulz (GILUPI, R&D division), which will also participate at this poster session.



GILUPI GmbH is a medical device company founded in 2006 with focus on the development and production of innovative products for the in vivo isolation of rare cells from the blood circulation. Currently, the main focus of GILUPI is the diagnostics market for cancer.

Individual oncological targeted therapies become increasingly important in personalized medicine. The identification of the right drug for the individual patient is todays challenge in clinical practice. To address this medical need, the GILUPI CellCollector® is used to enrich rare cells by immuno-capture directly in the patient's bloodstream. This methodology has proven to yield highest cell numbers and patient positivity rates in various cancer types. Applying diagnostic analyses ranging from immunostaining, DNA- and RNA-based methods, isolated cells can be characterized and/or analyzed down to a molecular level.



The GILUPI CellCollector® is the first in vivo CTC isolation product worldwide that is CE approved.

