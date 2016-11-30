Following our tradition: Kögel starts online advent calendar

Stand a chance to win exciting Kögel prizes every day / Special prizes to be won on Advent Sundays and on the 6th and 24th of December

(PresseBox) - The popular Kögel Advent Calendar is again available this year. Kögel customers and fans can find a new surprise behind each Advent Calendar door from the 1st to the 24th of December in eager anticipation of Christmas. Participants have the option of participating in the competition on the Kögel website or the Kögel Facebook page.

Participants will get a new treat every day, such as new limited vehicle models, Kögel caps and scarves, Kögel work gloves, fuel vouchers worth 50 euros and other advertising material. On Advent Sundays and on St. Nicholas Day, a spares and consumables voucher for the Kögel Parts Shop worth 200 euros can be found hiding behind the door. There is also a fuel voucher worth 50 euros as well as a surprise on Christmas Eve to be won.

The principle of the Kögel online Advent Calendar is simple: open the correct door on the Kögel website or the Kögel Facebook page every day, answer the competition question and decide on the basis of the daily prize whether you want to participate in the competition. All participants for the daily prize who have correctly answered the competition question stand a chance of winning, subject to the conditions for participation. Only one entry via one of the two channels is possible per participant each day.

Find out more about the Kögel Advent Calendar and the terms and conditions for entry: www.koegel.com/adventskalender or www.facebook.com/koegeltrailer.

This competition is in no way connected to Facebook and is not sponsored or organised by Facebook in any way.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).



www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





PressRelease by

Kögel Trailer GmbH&Co.KG

Date: 11/30/2016 - 10:52

Language: English

News-ID 509908

Character count: 2718

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kögel Trailer GmbH&Co.KG

Stadt: Burtenbach





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease