Nuvias Reinforces Leading EMEA Distributor Status with Multiple Award Wins

(firmenpresse) - SIPHON, Wick Hill and Zycko, all part of specialist pan-EMEA distributor Nuvias Group, announce prestigious industry award wins



London, England: 30/11/16 - All three companies in Nuvias Group, the pan-EMEA high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT, announce major 2016 award wins.



Unified communications (UC) specialist SIPHON, has been named the 24th fastest growing technology company in the UK, as part of Deloittes prestigious UK Technology Fast 50 rankings. Security specialist Wick Hill has been awarded CRNs prestigious Security Distributor of the Year 2016 title, for an unprecedented third time in a row. And advanced networking specialist Zycko has won two channel awards from Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology. Zycko has been declared EMEA Distributor of the Year 2016 and EMEA Marketing Partner 2016.



Paul Eccleston, CEO of Nuvias, said: These awards show a significant achievement for all companies in the Group in 2016 and illustrate their commitment and ability to deliver excellence to channel partners. Although two of these awards are UK-based, the industry leading solutions and services that all companies in the Group provide are available to channel partners across EMEA. In the last few months alone, for example, we have signed pan-EMEA contracts with Malwarebytes, Nokia and HID Global. The awards also justify the acquisition of all three companies into the Nuvias fold, as forward thinking organisations with a focus on innovation and technical excellence, as well as an ability to fulfil channel and vendor partner needs.



SIPHON

SIPHON, a leading UC solutions and technology integrator for the channel, has been named by Deloitte as the 24th fastest growing technology company in the UK. This is the second consecutive year that SIPHON has been selected to be part of the prestigious Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50.



The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is a ranking of the UKs 50 fastest growing technology companies. The rankings are all about growth and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the four year period to 31st May 2016, during which SIPHON grew by 723%.





David Cobb, Lead Partner, Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and Technology Fast 500 EMEA Programmes, commented: Making the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is a testament to a companys commitment to technology. With its 723% growth rate over four years, SIPHON has proven that its leadership has the vision and determination to grow in competitive conditions.



Steve Harris, Managing Director of SIPHON said: Its an honour and privilege to find ourselves ranked once again in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. The high growth that this award acknowledges is indicative of the large and growing number of unified communications (UC) channel partners who look to us as their trusted technology partner across a wide range of cloud, Microsoft Skype for Business (SfB) and, more recently, video and collaboration offerings.



Wick Hill

Wick Hill, a leading international value added distributor focussed on security, has won CRNs Security Distributor of the Year title for an unprecedented third year in a row. The many achievements in 2016 which won Wick Hill the title include -



 34% increase in UK sales, with improved services to reseller and vendor partners.

 Named one of London Stock Exchanges 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain (for the second year in a row).

 Substantially improved sales for many vendors and resellers  one example was the phenomenal 93% sales increase for channel partner Rockford IT.

 Introduced a ground-breaking Partner Enablement Portal, bringing together various vendors content and providing a comprehensive blend of marketing automation, rich content and effective reporting for channel partners. One reseller commented: With the help of PEP, sales have increased by an amazing 290% over the last year.

 40th anniversary in the IT business.

 New office in Vienna.

 Exhibited at Infosecurity Europe, with vendor and reseller partners on the stand, generating in excess of £2.5 million worth of potential business.



Ian Kilpatrick, EVP Cyber Security Nuvias Group and Chairman Wick Hill Group, said:

This is a fiercely contested title and Im very proud of the whole team which has achieved the staggering and unprecedented result of a three times in a row win for the CRN Security Distributor of the Year title. Its a testament to what we have achieved for vendor and channel partners in the UK and DACH, and are already achieving across EMEA as part of Nuvias Group.



Zycko

Zycko, an international specialist distributor of advanced networking solutions, has won Lifesizes ®, EMEA Distributor of the Year 2016 and EMEA Marketing Partner 2016 awards.



David Galton-Fenzi, CCO of Nuvias and CEO of Zycko, said: To be once again recognised by Lifesize for our commitment and quality-of-service to our channel partners inspires us to continue to innovate and develop a world class portfolio of services, delivered consistently across EMEA. The recognition we have received is a reflection not only of our success, but of our customers success and only goes to reinforce our teams true determination to making a difference.



Craig Malloy, CEO at Lifesize, added: Our partners bring tremendous value to Lifesize. We are proud to honour our long-term partner Zycko, a Nuvias group company, with these two awards to commend the consistent services and marketing quality Zycko provides to the reseller channel, and ultimately the exceptional momentum it has made in increasing workplace productivity to organisations of any size.



For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. With a passion for driving relentless innovation and an obsession for customer success, Lifesize offers a video conferencing experience like no other  one that combines a best-in-class cloud-based video communication application with plug-and-play, easy-to-use HD camera and phone systems for any meeting room.







Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.



The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking; and SIPHON Networks, an award-wining UC solutions and technology integrator for the channel. All three companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor partners and customers. The Group has seventeen regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 330 million.

