(firmenpresse) - CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Bridgegate Pictures (OTC PINK: BBGP), in association with Minds Eye Entertainment and VMI Worldwide, proudly announce that Nicolas Cage (Snowden, Dog Eat Dog) will star in the action/sci-fi film, Rob King (Something More) is set to direct with principal photography commencing this week in British Columbia in Canada. Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Jakob Davies (If I Stay) and Hugh Dillon (Assault on Precinct 13) have also joined the cast. Kevin Dewalt, CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment, made the announcement today.

"We're extremely excited to work with the incomparable Nicolas Cage on this project," said Dewalt. "We're certain that will be a hit with his legions of followers."

The year is 2030. Global warming has turned parts of the American Midwest into a desert. In its attempt to take hold of the economic recession, a government agency called The Humanity Bureau exiles members of society deemed unproductive and banishes them to a colony known as New Eden.

An ambitious and impartial caseworker Noah Kross (Cage) investigates a case appealed by a single mother (Lind) and her son (Davies). Knowing the unjust fate of the innocent boy, Kross sets off to save the lives of the mother and child duo and to expose the truth about The Humanity Bureau's secrets once and for all.

is the second in Bridgegate Pictures scheduled six-picture slate. Also filmed in British Columbia, THE RECALL, starring Wesley Snipes, just finished production.

will be shot with the new Barco Escape multi-screen, panoramic movie format, offering the ultimate immersive cinema experience that fully surrounds the viewer in the movie experience. Portions of the films will also be shot in Virtual Reality.

Minds Eye International has North American distribution rights to , while VMI Worldwide has international rights. will be produced by Kevin Dewalt (Forsaken, The Tall Man) Danielle Masters (Forsaken, Wolfcop), and Kelly-Rae Buchan. It will be executive produced by Wayne Marc Godfrey (Cake), Guy Griffithe (American Justice), Robert Jones (The Usual Suspects), Andre Relis (Swing State) and Frank White (The Tall Man).

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), Stephen King's DOLAN'S CADILLAC (Christian Slater) and FORSAKEN (starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit

Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets.

Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

VMI Worldwide is an international sales, film finance and production company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, Some of VMI Worldwide's past titles include HELLION starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, WICKED BLOOD, starring Abigail Breslin and Sean Bean, GALLOWWALKERS with Wesley Snipes, and WHY STOP NOW starring Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo and Tracy Morgan. VMI Worldwide has cultivated an extensive network of long-term, direct relationships with the top networks, distributors and releasing companies around the globe. In the past 3 years, VMI has moved heavily into in-house production on titles including WAR PIGS starring Dolph Lundgren and THE PERFECT WEAPON starring Steven Seagal. For more information about VMI Worldwide, please visit

