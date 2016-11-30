Ascent Solar Expands Retail Footprint to Over 1,600 Verizon Wireless Premium Stores Increasing Sales and Visibility of its EnerPlex Brand

(firmenpresse) - THORNTON, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, flexible thin-film photovoltaic modules integrated into the company's EnerPlex series of consumer products, announced that the Company has secured a new partnership with Cellular Sales of Knoxville ("CSOK"). CSOK is one of the Nation's largest Verizon Wireless Authorized Retailers, and will carry the throughout their 560-store footprint.

The EnerPlex partnership with CSOK includes securing product placement in over 560 CSOK stores. This expands EnerPlex's penetration into the Verizon Wireless Authorized Retailer market; now over 1,600 stores nationwide.

Joe Kigin, Senior Director & Head of Sales of Ascent Solar and EnerPlex, said, "Over the last 18 months we have validated success with Verizon Wireless Premium Retail Partners, growing from 300 original stores to over 1,000 by the first half of 2016. The addition of CSOK's channel within the Verizon Wireless Premium Retailers network is further proof of our acceleration, in terms of both storefront outlets and revenue growth potential. This partnership will allow us to build a strong revenue baseline for our consumer business, and is a channel which we expect to see strong revenue traction heading into 2017."

Founded in 1993, CSOK has rapidly expanded its nationwide presence, offering focused and dedicated service to its customers. With a diverse team made up of leaders in the wireless, telecommunications, financial, and Internet industries, CSOK has established themselves as a leading American telecom retailer.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules with substrate materials that can be more flexible and affordable than most traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules can be directly integrated into standard building materials, aerospace applications, consumer electronics for portable power or configured as stand-alone modules for large scale terrestrial deployment. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. For more information, go to .

Ascent Solar's EnerPlex Division represents the Company's consumer-facing business and products. These products, many of which are integrated with Ascent Solar's transformational CIGS technology, provide consumers with the ability to integrate solar into their everyday lives, while enabling them to free themselves and their electronics from the outlet. For more information on the EnerPlex brand and to see the product line, please visit .

Cellular Sales of Knoxville was founded in 1993 and operates in approximately 560 U.S. stores today, making the company one of the nation's largest Verizon Wireless premium retailers. Cellular Sales has been named to Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" list as one of the fastest growing privately owned companies for eight of the past nine years. The company employs nearly 4,500 people.

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

