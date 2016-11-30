Lithuanian Pop Rock Band Justin 3 Announces Release of Music Video for Infectious new Song 'Illusion'

Justin 3 are a young band on the rise, offering a mix of original and cover songs and very compelling live sets.

(firmenpresse) - For many music projects what makes them stand apart from the crowd isn't just their talent, but also their passion for their craft. Lithuanian pop rock band Justin 3 certainly have that in droves and it shines through in everything they do, whether their original work, their cover songs or their live shows. In exciting news, the band recently expanded their reach, announcing the debut of their first music video for their high energy pop-acoustic song Illusion. The video has been met by fans with open arms,



We're very excited about the video for 'Illusion' and totally pleased with how it came out, commented the band's singer Justin. Our live shows are always amazing and the video for 'Illusion' captures some of that energy.



In addition to their new video, another recent project of Justin 3 is a campaign on the crowdfunding to support musicians and artists platform Patreon that can be seen at https://www.patreon.com/justin3 . By donating to their Patreon fans can help Justin 3 receive a monthly donation to help pay band expenses like studio time, equipment costs, and other essentials. For a young band on the rise like Justin 3 even small donations have a huge positive impact.



Feedback for Illusion has been very positive.



Christine C., a music fan from Boston, recently said, A friend told me about Justin 3 because they know I love acoustic rock and they thought I'd really dig the song 'Illusion. They were totally right. Awesome vocals and really uplifting energy. I can't wait to hear more Justin 3.



For more information be sure to visit http://justin3o.weebly.com



