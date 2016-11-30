Share experience about Google technologies at GDG DevFest 2016

GDG DevFest is an "independent" event organized to create a community of companies and developers, promoting the exchange of experiences and know-how

(PresseBox) - Google is known all around the world. Everyone is 'googling', checking on 'maps' and communicating in 'gmail'. For simple users, these services are enough. Developers see much more: APIs, scalability issues, complex technology stacks. And that is what GDG is about.

Google Developer Groups (GDGs) are for developers who are interested in Google's developer technology; everything from the Android, Chrome, Drive, and Google Cloud platforms, to product APIs like the Cast API, Maps API, and YouTube API.

Google Developers Group (GDG) Porto is an open and volunteer community who aims to gather people together to share experience about Google technologies. In 2015 the GDG Porto DevFest was visited by 100+ attendees and 10 speakers.

This year Mário Cordeiro, Software Engineer at Critical Manufacturing and a PhD student in the Doctoral Program in Informatics Engineering at Porto University, will be a speaker at this biggest Google event in Porto. He will be also running a workshop on TensorFlow Codelab where attendees can see Machine Learning working on their laptops.

Critical Manufacturing sponsors Porto GDG DevFest 2016.

DIVE DEEP INTO MACHINE LEARNING WITH TENSORFLOW by Mário Cordeiro

Date: December 3rd, 2016

Time: 9:15 - 09:55

WORKSHOP: TensorFlow Codelab

Time: 15:15 - 15:55

Location: Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, Porto



"Dive deep into machine learning with TensorFlow is a high-level introduction to the TensorFlow library, architecture and API. Originally developed at Google for the purposes of conducting machine-learning and deep neural networks research, TensorFlow leverages a general computational model that is applicable in a wide variety of other domains, especially for performing large-scale numerical computations on large data. This talk explains you how to use the library to train machine-learning models and make your next application smarter.?

For more information on Speakers and Agenda, visit GDG DevFest Porto 2016.



Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.

For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com





Comments on this PressRelease