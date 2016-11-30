451 Research Highlights WPS Office Balance of Functionality Richness and Affordability in New Impact Report

Office Productivity Software Suite Ideal for SMBs, SOHOs, and Consumer Customers

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- , a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, today announced that the company's office productivity suite has been profiled by 451 Research in a new report. The 451 Research Impact Report, titled , focuses on the company's office software solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs), small/home offices (SOHOs), and consumers with features and pricing ideal for these markets.

In November of this year, Kingsoft announced several new updates to its WPS Office software -- a full office productivity suite with Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheet applications as well as a PDF reader -- available for Windows and Linux PCs, in addition to Android and iOS mobile devices. The product has received considerable praise(1) and positive reviews(2) from customers and after three decades in business, has more than 1.2 billion installations globally. The software continues to gain momentum with SMBs, SOHOs, and consumers who praise the software for interoperability across PC and mobile computing platforms.

The Impact Report by 451 Research lauds the company's business strategy which includes innovative licensing and provides a feature-rich product at a very affordable price to targeted market segments. The company offers the product directly and distributes through qualified channel partners internationally for global availability of the software. The product line currently includes WPS Office for Windows PC, WPS Office for iOS, WPS Office for Android, and WPS Office for Linux and offers a full-featured freemium version of WPS Office at no cost to the user.

With advantages that are above basic productivity applications, WPS Office includes Writer, Spreadsheets, and Presentation, all of which have a familiar interface; are easy to use; and are built with a lighter code base for faster performance. Capabilities include the ability to read, print, and save content to PDF format or easily view, edit, and create Microsoft Office documents. The latest generation software also provides the ability to convert PDFs to Word and an expanded set of templates to speed document creation.

"Our focus on providing the ultimate office productivity user experience without the burden of weighty code and extraordinary pricing has resulted in a growing number of very happy WPS Office users," said Cole Armstrong, global marketing director. "451 Research's review of our software outlines many key advantages which showcases the product's differentiation. We encourage consumers and businesses to explore what the software can do for them and download WPS Office at ."

See the new WPS Office video at:

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft® Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for and as well as and . WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company. More information can be found at .

Follow us on Twitter and .

(1) WPS Office Survey, WPS Office User Survey Highlights Top Benefits of Office Productivity Suite over Competitors,



(2) CNET iOS App Store, WPS Office User Rating and Reviews,

Denise Nelson

The Ventana Group for WPS Office Software

(925) 858-5198





Cole Armstrong

WPS Office Software

(650) 617-3213





More information:

http://www.wps.com



PressRelease by

WPS Office Software

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510002

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WPS Office Software

Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease