FireMon Continues winning streak at Computing Security Excellence Awards

(firmenpresse) - OVERLAND PARK, KS and DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- At an awards ceremony in London last week, it was announced that FireMon's Intelligent Security Management had beaten stiff competition to win the Computing Security Excellence Award for Risk Management. This prestigious award is the fifth the global leader in Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) has won this year, including:

The Computing Security Excellence Awards recognized risk management solutions that help organizations find, quantify and ultimately manage and mitigate their security risks. The judges found FireMon's Intelligent Security Management Platform came out on top when taking into account criteria such as functionality, competitive differentiation and adoption.

The FireMon platform is an intelligent and comprehensive security package of policy and risk analysis, automated change management and security analytics and monitoring. It does this in a single platform that gives security professionals a centralized view of the traffic, rule usage and changes happening across the environment.

"We are delighted to keep our winning streak going with the addition of this latest feather in our cap," said Michael Callahan, CMO at FireMon. "Risk management is something which every enterprise typically struggles with due to the complexity of the security environment. FireMon is proud to offer our award-winning solution that can ease the burden."

FireMon solutions deliver continuous visibility into and control over network security infrastructure, policies, and risk. Using the FireMon Security Intelligence Platform, today's enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed services providers dramatically improve effectiveness of network defenses, optimizing investments and speeding response to changing business demands. For more information, visit .

