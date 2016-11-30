Bel Will Participate in LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference in Los Angeles, December 6-8, 2016

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFA) and (NASDAQ: BELFB) ("Bel" or "the Company") today announced that it will participate in the LD Micro "Main Event" Investor Conference being held in Los Angeles, on December 6-8, 2016. The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel.

VP of Finance, Colin Dunn, and Financial Reporting Manager, Lynn Hutkin will represent Bel management and provide a group presentation at 9:00 AM PT on December 8, 2016 in Track 1. Management will also be available for 1/1 meetings with interested attendees for the entirety of December 7 and in the AM on December 8. To request a meeting, please contact your representative at LD Micro or Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.

Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at or visit for more information.

Bel Fuse Inc.

