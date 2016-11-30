Understanding vSphere Analytics Approaches Is the Focus of Upcoming SIOS Webinar

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- . (), the industry's leading provider of software products that help IT ensure the performance, efficiency, and high availability protection of business-critical applications, today announced a free, live webinar featuring David Davis, eight-time vExpert and partner at ActualTechMedia and experts from SIOS Technology who will discuss Machine-Learning versus threshold-based approaches to understanding vSphere Analytics.

Titled, "Understanding vSphere Analytics: Machine Learning vs Threshold-based," this webinar will be held on Thursday, December 8 at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST. To register, please visit .

VMware vSphere environments that are not continually analyzed and optimized will suffer downtime and application performance issues. However as vSphere environments have grown and become more complex and dynamic, that analysis has become increasing difficult, especially with traditional tools.

Fast, accurate recommendations are needed to resolve performance issues and manage these complex, constantly changing environments. Attend this webinar to learn the key distinctions among the approaches used by Machine Learning and threshold-based technologies and how to choose an analytics solution that best meets each environment.

In this webinar attendees will learn:

The different types of analytics tools available today

The features to look for in your next vSphere tool

How modern machine-learning tools can make analysis easy

How to resolve performance issue, identify wasted VM resources, and forecast capacity utilization

ActualTech Media delivers authoritative content campaigns and assets for top IT companies across the globe. Leading IT industry influencers and partners develop trusted, 3rd-party content designed to educate, convince and convert IT buyers.

SIOS Technology Corp. makes software products that provide the insights and guidance IT managers need to manage and protect business critical applications in large, complex data centers. SIOS iQ is a machine learning analytics software that helps IT managers optimize performance, efficiency, reliability, and capacity utilization in virtualized environments. SIOS SAN and SANLess software is an essential part of any cluster solution that provides the flexibility to build Clusters Your Way to protect your choice of Windows or Linux environment in any configuration (or combination) of physical, virtual and cloud (public, private, and hybrid) without sacrificing performance or availability. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. () is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS iQ, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS Protection Suite, Clusters Your Way, SIOS PERC Dashboard, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Beth Winkowski



Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189





More information:

http://us.sios.com/



PressRelease by

SIOS Technology

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510005

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SIOS Technology

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease