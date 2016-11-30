Parks Associates: Voice Control is a Key Differentiator for Smart Home

Parks Associates research finds that 44% of U.S. broadband households have used voice control functions on at least one of their connected platforms, including 64% of heads of household ages 18-24. These high usage rates among millennials indicate voice controls are quickly becoming the preferred means of interaction with Internet-connected devices, and younger consumers especially will see greater value in new smart home platforms with voice as standard in the user interface.

"The emergence of voice control in personal digital assistants like the Amazon Echo has helped expand this type of interface as a key differentiator throughout the IoT," said , President, Parks Associates. "Developers in the smart home, entertainment, and connected car ecosystems are launching strategies to add voice control to their solutions. At CONNECTIONS Summit, we will discuss the opportunities to create value for consumers through integration, partnerships, and changing business models."

features six sessions on the smart home and strategies to monetize IoT connected platforms. The Summit concludes with a Networking Reception, sponsored by Homematic IP. The speakers and participants include key companies working to create consumer engagement for connected devices and products.

CONNECTIONS Summit sessions include:

Creating New Value in the Connected Home: Integration, Partnerships, and Privacy

IoT Crossover: Smart Home, Entertainment, Appliances, Cars, and Energy

The Role of Connected Health Services in the Smart Home

IoT and Smart Home: Seamless Interoperability

IoT: Support Services and Managing the Experience



IoT and Smart Home: Changing Business Models

include Homematic IP, Vivint Smart Home, Arrayent, Carrier, Cirrent, EVRYTHNG, Galaxywind, Greenwave Systems, Hampton Products, Icontrol Networks, NXP, ROC-Connect, Support.com, Sutherland Global Services, and TROVE.

