Spriza Media Inc. Provides Q3 Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- (the "Corporation" or "Spriza") (TSX VENTURE: SPZ) has filed its financial statements and corresponding MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2016 on SEDAR. Spriza is pleased to provide an update on operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Throughout the quarter, SPRIZA focused on building new relationships with potential clients, while improving and expanding its product and service offering.

SPRIZA added a critical individual in Business Development who is generating new business relationships within the professional sports industry.

SPRIZA designed and developed a new product vertical - a customer lottery platform - to add to its current offering. The new lottery platform includes a user-friendly microsite or landing page where participants can easily purchase lottery tickets, each with an assigned unique number. The platform allows clients to open their lotteries to a broader audience, eliminating the restriction of sales from traditional off-line lottery processes. The software system includes a payment integration with security protocol, ticket print mapping and functionality, and reporting and analytics of the lottery campaign. The software tracks and stores all data providing a system that is Legal Compliant, Audit-able, and includes Terms & Conditions and Fulfillment. Lottery campaigns may include automatic email confirmations and send-outs, and have the option for user incentives for purchasing multiple tickets or digesting specific content.

SPRIZA created a local contest campaign for No Greater Love, Canada's largest outdoor Christian music festival, owned by Christian Ventures Group Ltd. The short-term contest gave away VIP passes to the festival. The campaign had a Conversion Rate of 24%.

A SPRIZA contest that was live throughout Q3 was for Artists Within Makeup Academy. This contest offered three Grand Prizes of Online Makeup Artist Academy Tuition and a Pro Makeup Kit to one winner and two of their friends. The contest incentivized users to share it, contributing to the hundreds of thousands of 'Shares' SPRIZA has experienced.

SPRIZA continued to provide support to its client Dingsly, a new player in the crowd-funding market. SPRIZA created a contest campaign for Dingsly to generate market awareness and drive traffic to dingsly.com. Dingsly is an eSport-centric crowdfunding website and application that will allow gaming tournament providers to increase the total prize amounts for tournaments and ladders. The two-week campaign had a conversion rate of 51.26% and was shared by consumers over two-thousand times. The contest granted the Grand Prize Winner a Gamer Prize Pack, which included a fully customizable Cinch Gaming controller and other wearable gear. The contest also gave away seven Entry Prizes of various Cinch Gaming gear and apparel.

Other technical advances to the SPRIZA platform have enhanced the user experience and effectiveness of campaign creation and management. SPRIZA continues to update its Social Integrations to allow for effective distribution and viral sharing of the contest campaigns. The SPRIZA system tracks over 150 data points, presenting them in a user-friendly Analytics Dashboard. The platform collects Leads and their demographic data, with an improved search and sort function.

Momentum is leading to results as Q3 transitioned into Q4. SPRIZA campaigns to come include a variety of new business relationships in the industries of Sports (with a focus in the NHL), Travel, Entertainment and more.

About Spriza

Spriza's patent pending technology allows brands and agencies to generate unforgettable moments connecting consumers to the brands they love. Our campaigns effectively drive focused and quantifiable returns for our clients by combining incentive-based marketing with audience targeted promotions; turning any marketing effort into a successful, widespread campaign with a measurable impact both to the Brands and Spriza.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Corporation and the use of proceeds from the Offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at . Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

