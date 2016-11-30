       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
2016 World Oil & Gas Week: International Frontier to Present on Latin American Panel

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- International Frontier Resources Corporation ("IFR" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IFR)(OTCQB: IFRTF) today announced that President and CEO will participate in a Latin American panel at the Oil & Gas Council's upcoming congress in London. The congress is the largest annual gathering of international industry executives, financiers and investors.

Additional speakers on the Latin American panel include:

IFR was one of the first foreign companies to participate in the historic reform of Mexico's oil and gas sector. Last week, IFR assumed operatorship of the Tecolutla block from state-owned PEMEX. Tecolutla was acquired through a 50-50 joint venture with Mexican petrochemical leader Grupo IDESA in last year's onshore block auction.

The 2016 World Oil & Gas Week takes place December 5-6, 2016. Additional information is available from the .

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit .

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release". The Company seeks Safe Harbor.

Contacts:
International Frontier Resources Corporation


Steve Hanson
President and CEO
(403) 618-7346


International Frontier Resources Corporation
Tony Kinnon
Chairman
(403) 607-6591



More information:
http://www.internationalfrontier.com



