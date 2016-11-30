Patriot One to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRA: OPL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce that Company CEO Martin Cronin will be presenting at the 9th Annual conference on December 7th at 8:00 AM (PT), Track 5. The event is located at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Bel Air, CA.

will provide insights into the recent launch of its revolutionary concealed weapons detection system. Details regarding intrinsic innovation and patent-pending radar technologies will include an overview of its revolutionary cognitive ability to learn signature identification patterns of prohibited items. The covert identification of weapons such as guns or knives prior to entry into restricted areas will be discussed with a view to the disruptive potential for this all-new technology. Find out more at .

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

The three-day LD Micro Invitational in Bel Air, California, features company presentations from more than 200 select high-potential small-cap companies spanning multiple industries. Institutional and retail investors in attendance also have access to numerous networking opportunities and social events to learn more about these companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit .

(TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRA: OPL)

Patriot One is advancing five years of academic research and successful testing into a commercial first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system. The Company's NForce CMR1000 aims to Deter, Detect and Defend against active shooter threats before they occur. NForce CMR1000 can be cost-effectively installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of active threats before entry. Soon, facility operators will have an ability to prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. Patriot One believes widespread use of its technology could act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit: and watch the .

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, commercialization and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

