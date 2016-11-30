Netwrix Named a Finalist in SC Media 2017

Netwrix Auditor has again been shortlisted in both the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution and the Best Database Security Solution categories

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Netwrix Corporation, the first vendor to introduce a visibility and governance platform for , today announced that Netwrix Auditor was named a finalist in 2017 SC Awards in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution and the Best Database Security Solution categories, for the second consecutive year. Finalists are recognized for demonstrating outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry.

The program, now in its 20th year, is recognized throughout the industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners are determined by an expert panel of judges, hand-picked by SC Media's editorial team for their breadth of knowledge and experience in cybersecurity. The SC Award honors the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.

"Ransomware, nation-state cyber attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, data privacy issues and more are dominating the headlines right now and it's critical that we amplify the importance of these problems and highlight the actions organizations can take to safeguard their organizations and their critical data assets," said Illena Armstrong, VP of Editorial, SC Media. "As bad actors are constantly changing strategy, so too are the men, women and companies endeavoring to stop them in their tracks. These finalists have shown that they are the best at what they do."

"We are extremely honored to receive recognition from SC Magazine experts again," said Michael Fimin, CEO and co-founder of Netwrix. "Maintaining data integrity and ensuring adherence to industry regulations remain the key challenges for organizations worldwide. In the light of the latest data breaches, companies need more than ever to be sure that they have all the necessary controls in place to handle both insider and outsider cyber threats. We are happy to provide a multi-purpose platform that delivers visibility across all levels of the IT environment and helps organizations improve their security posture and simplify their compliance efforts."

Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony to be held February 14, 2017 in San Francisco.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.

Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events -- such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress Toronto, New York, Boston, Chicago, and London -- our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.

Netwrix Corporation was the first vendor to introduce a visibility and governance platform for hybrid cloud security. More than 160,000 IT departments worldwide rely on Netwrix to detect insider threats on premises and in the cloud, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of their IT security and operations teams. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 100 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit

Erin Jones



Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E:





More information:

http://www.netwrix.com



PressRelease by

Netwrix

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510016

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Netwrix

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease