Ramp Partners with HB Communications to Provide Streaming Video Solutions to Global 2000 Businesses

Partnership Will Deliver Tailored Solutions for Enterprise Video Content Management

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Ramp, the leading provider of next-generation eCDN video delivery solutions for large enterprises, announced today a technology and marketing partnership with HB Communications, a global leader in audiovisual communication solutions.

Together the companies will offer optimized solutions to global organizations for video streaming and content management. Video streaming is integral to communications in today's enterprises. Global 2000 businesses rely on live streaming and on-demand video for employee training, executive and online communications. According to Aragon Research, video will become the dominant content type by 2018.

"As our enterprise customers continue to grow globally, the use of video rises across organizations, increasing the need for better and more intelligent video content distribution systems. Video delivery for live and on-demand has become the single biggest enterprise challenge for most of our customers. Ramp AltitudeCDN solutions provide HB Communications' customers with a simple, secured, reliable, manageable, and powerful solution for live and on-demand enterprise video distribution," said Dana Barron, CEO, HB Communications.

Enterprises are facing the challenge of delivering reliable, fast video over bandwidth-constrained enterprise WANs. Ramp's innovative AltitudeCDN optimizes video bandwidth use across overloaded enterprise networks and delivers high-quality, stable communications while supporting virtually any video source.

"HB has earned a sterling reputation as a trusted advisor who adds tremendous value through best-in-class audiovisual solutions for Global 2000 customers. Through this partnership, our customers can take advantage of HB's expertise and Ramp's technology innovation for the highest quality video experiences in their organizations," said Tom Racca, Ramp CEO.

HB Communications designs, builds, and supports audiovisual communication environments that power the ideas of organizations around the world. The company has a decades-long track record of delivering and implementing high quality solutions utilizing software, hardware and professional services. Clients include National Grid, Massachusetts Eye & Ear, the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Nursing, and New York Law School.

Ramp is the leading provider of next-generation video delivery solutions designed to help organizations get the most value possible from video content. The company's enterprise content delivery network, AltitudeCDN, gives organizations a powerful and easy way to communicate with large, geographically diverse audiences through high-quality, stable transmissions without the need for proprietary infrastructures and custom video players. Many Global 2000 companies, including Fortune 500 leaders, benefit from Ramp's enterprise solutions. Ramp is headquartered in Boston and can be reached at (857) 202-3500 or .

Founded in 1946, HB Communications is a global leader in audiovisual communication solutions. Using a hybrid of IT and AV knowledge, HB helps customers address their business and digital transformation challenges through the lens of communication. HB's deep experience across six key areas of specialization -- Advanced AV Integration, Video Collaboration, Digital Media, Broadcast, Global Managed Services and Live Events -- gives them the insight and ability to create communication environments that drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit .





More information:

http://www.ramp.com/



PressRelease by

Ramp

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510019

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ramp

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease