CHRON's Affiliate, Zen Technologies, Announces New Vice President of Business Development

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (Ticker: CHRO), announced today that Jeffrey Bay-Andersen has accepted the position of Vice President of Business Development with . Bay-Andersen's responsibilities shall include marketing, product strategy and the development of sales channels for Zen.

Over the past year, Bay-Andersen has worked as a private consultant for Zen. He brings over twenty-five years of experience and knowledge in sales, business development and extensive marketing expertise.

Zen CEO, Alex Rodriguez, remarked, "After having Jeff consult with us for almost a year, I felt we would be better served having him be a part of this exciting journey on a full-time basis. I'm confident this position is a natural fit for him considering his extensive sales background in home services and passion for building relationships."

Bay-Andersen said, "I've known Alex for a long time, and I trust his vision for successful entrepreneurship. That is what prompted our passionate conversation about funneling his expertise and resources into the Smart Home Market. We both saw the explosive potential of this industry and I'm glad he decided to pursue the Zen vision."

In addition to launching major distribution channels, the new VP will be working on branding and internet marketing, essentially building out the Company's marketing department in support of all growth-related activities.

Bay-Andersen added, "My family and I couldn't be more grateful and excited about the opportunity for me. I look forward to helping Zen accomplish our goal of being the prominent nationwide distributor of the affordable Smart Home in the near future."

One of Bay-Andersen's first objectives is to grow a national referral network encompassing real estate and other similar professionals to refer new customers to Zen. The Company estimates that approximately 5 to 6 million houses are sold each year; and views this as a timely opportunity for new homeowners to turn their new home into a Zen Smart Home.

ABOUT ZEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to make the "Smart Home" a reality for the millions of homeowners and apartment homes across the United States. Zen provides homeowners with the latest in security, monitoring and automation controls enabling homeowners to have a Smart Home at an affordable price. Zen combines that with its green energy services, reducing both their carbon footprint and their monthly energy expense. The Company's plan is to capture 5% of the homeowners' market while dramatically reducing the nation's peak electricity demand. To learn more, visit . To learn more about parent company CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at

